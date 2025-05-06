Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit, Greece

villas
52
cottages
19
townhouses
10
House Delete
Clear all
86 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious seafront villa for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Crete. It spans a total of 248 m² acros…
$4,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 …
$73,256
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
House in Epano Elounda, Greece
House
Epano Elounda, Greece
This is a luxury villa for sale in Elounda Lassithi Crete. It has 250sqms of living space, b…
$791,646
Leave a request
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 35 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of living room with kit…
$78,489
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
An incomplete Villa for sale in the area of Agios Nikolaos. The villa is just 200 meters fro…
$681,644
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Property Code: HPS4197 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Rousa Limni for € 680.000 . This …
$752,842
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, one…
$2,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$2,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$406,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of one bathroom, one gy…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa in Crete, total area 170sqm on a plot of 750sqm. More specifically, the villa…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 8 rooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale an unique villa in the paradise of the Mirabello Bay. The villa is located on the f…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, 3 s…
$996,249
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$256,397
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$133,954
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a beautifully designed house with stunning panoramic views of the sea, mountains an…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 642 m²
Property Code: HPS4179 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for € 4.400.000 . Th…
$4,98M
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
$262,883
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement c…
$111,978
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 623 m²
Property Code: HPS4178 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for € 4.800.000 . Th…
$5,44M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$523,259
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
A newly built villa is for sale within walking distance from the sea, in Ammoudara, Lassithi…
$405,120
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
5 bedroom house in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 bedroom house
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
This luxury villa for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Crete is located in the area of Mochlos, above…
$3,96M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
A newly built villa is for sale within walking distance from the sea, in Ammoudara, Lassithi…
$393,835
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 4 ba…
$1,88M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 1
Terrace Villas:Terrace Villas are 3 bedroom villas, these spacious villas combine both comfo…
$3,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room, one…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 518 m²
Number of floors 1
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay, compris…
$1,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 2
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor consi…
$538,922
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go