Houses for sale in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

515 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 141 m²
Property Code: HPS5494 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for € 750.000 . This 141.60 sq.…
$851,426
2 bedroom house in Nea Skioni, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
This maisonetta is located in Nea Skioni village at a distance 350 meters from the beach. Th…
$221,856
2 bedroom house in Chaniotis, Greece
2 bedroom house
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
The fully furnished modern maisonette is located in a popular holiday village which is named…
$448,195
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Discover this one-of-a-kind, architect-designed home nestled on a serene 5000 m manicured lo…
$2,40M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Loutra, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
INVESTMENT OPPORUNITY!!  Living the high life: In picturesque Loutra Halkidiki, worlds of pr…
$1,31M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful country home is set back on the hill tucked away for ultimate privacy and a peacef…
$848,379
3 bedroom townthouse in Paliouri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
Maisonette in the quaint town of Paliouri with a separate apartment for guests or ideal for …
$297,849
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Discover the epitome of luxurious living in the heart of the thriving seaside town of Polihr…
$1,19M
4 bedroom house in Chaniotis, Greece
4 bedroom house
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
The luxury maisonette is located in the suburbs of a popular tourist village Hanioti 1500 me…
$739,521
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
$135,921
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ideal holiday home for a large family including 73 sq meters of living space on 2 floors. Th…
$130,035
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
This contemporary luxury villa is situated in a gated community in the most sought-after are…
$711,302
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Set within the luxurious and secure Halkidiki urbanisation, this contemporary 3-bedroom vill…
$370,758
3 bedroom townthouse in Loutra, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$312,914
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$485,561
Cottage 1 bedroom in Pefkochori, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$162,941
Villa 2 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled in a peaceful and lush environment, within a highly sought-after private and quiet a…
$293,761
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
In the thriving seaside town of Polihrono, we have the ideal perfect maisonette on 2 floors …
$195,220
5 bedroom house in Polychrono, Greece
5 bedroom house
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Luxury houses are located in a popular holiday village Polychrono only 100 meters from the b…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$245,861
3 bedroom house in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom house
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Μaisonette is located in a popular Pefkohori village only 140 meters to the beach. The mario…
$296,929
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS4221 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for € 700.000 . This 150 sq. …
$774,984
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to Pefkohori Halkidiki a spacious villa with 204 sq meters of living area on 3 floor…
$938,278
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 155 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$435,283
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas📍Halkidiki, CassandraArea: 191 m2Rooms: 6Bedroom: 5Bathrooms: 5Floors: 3💶 570,000 - 60…
$654,963
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
The villa “Finesse” is situated in Pefkohori Halkidiki a prime location district in a quiet …
$759,523
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$448,810
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$469,684
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
It’s a MUST-see home in the thriving seaside town of PEFKOHORI HALKIDIKI KASSANDRA. One is a…
$545,505
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$292,248
