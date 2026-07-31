Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Meliteieis
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Meliteieis, Greece

;
villas
24
House Delete
Clear all
28 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Chlomos, Greece
5 bedroom house
Chlomos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 2
Step into a ready-made investment in Corfu without starting from zero. This luxury villa pro…
$453,924
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Polski
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a 230 sq. m cottage on a 1.200 sq. m plot in the traditional village of Paramona…
$580,774
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Pentáti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Pentáti, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$389,634
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa with an area of ​​155 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Stroggili, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer to your attention a small villa in a quiet, secluded location near the famous villa…
$931,101
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ano Pavliana, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ano Pavliana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of ​​200 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor…
$384,079
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of ​​150 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The cottage con…
$465,550
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
On the coast with an amazing view, a villa of 250 sq.m. with its own plot of 900 sq.m. is fo…
$2,91M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mesongi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mesongi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of ​​290 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor…
$698,326
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Moraitika, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Moraitika, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
In a small, popular tourist village on the west coast of the island. Corfu cottage for sale …
$698,326
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pentáti, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pentáti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa with an area of 220 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor con…
$3,38M
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Stroggili, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For Sale: Complex of Villas with Lake View and Proximity to the Beach A unique offer -…
$931,101
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa with an area of 265 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor con…
$1,98M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of ​​128 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor…
$465,550
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stroggili, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa with an area of ​​360 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
$2,68M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa with an area of ​​235 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
$931,101
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage of 130 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of o…
$290,969
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Chalikounas, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Chalikounas, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
Townhouse for sale of 104 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The townhouse is located on 0 levels…
$907,823
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Stroggili, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of ​​125 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The ground floo…
$616,854
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
A 2-storey cottage with an area of ​​82 sq.m. is for sale on the island of Corfu under const…
$791,436
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa for sale of 290 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. From the windows you can see the sea, th…
$721,603
Leave a request
Cottage in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Cottage
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Area 230 m²
For sale, a 230 sq.m cottage that sits on a land plot of 1.200 sq.m in the traditional villa…
$589,174
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa with an area of ​​155 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Villa in Pentáti, Greece
Villa
Pentáti, Greece
Area 290 m²
For sale villa of 290 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Extras included with the property:…
$732,039
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 bedroom in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of ​​160 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The windows o…
$296,788
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa with an area of ​​152 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
$2,39M
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Chlomatiana, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Chlomatiana, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
Linya District This is a classic two story farmhouse. On the ground floor there is a full…
$436,454
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Stroggili, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of ​​105 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor…
$325,885
Leave a request

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Meliteieis, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go