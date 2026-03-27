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Houses for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

villas
5
townhouses
14
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24 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Oreokastro, Thessaloniki: spacious house 470 m2 near the infrastructureLoo…
$934,027
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3 bedroom house in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of luxury house in Suroti, Thessaloniki: Smart Home, elevator and panoramic viewDiscove…
$646,900
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4 bedroom house in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
We sell houses in the Ura, Salonika: a comfortable house with furniture near the sea.You're …
$452,830
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AuraAura
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
Separate house for sale in Agia Paraskevi (Fermi/Vasilica) - ThessalonikiLooking for the per…
$482,234
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4 bedroom house in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 398 m²
Number of floors 3
Sale of an exclusive house in Panorama, Thessaloniki: author's project overlooking Thermaiko…
$1,18M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale luxury Villa area of 500 sq. M. - Nova Skioni, HALKIDICASale price: 1,519,800 €In t…
$1,75M
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor…
$519,564
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS4164 - Villa FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 1.400.000 . This 4…
$1,61M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$300,193
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one bedr…
$1,85M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 7/8
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$577,294
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor…
$398,333
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 7/8
For sale townhouse area of 120 square meters in Thessaloniki under construction. The townhou…
$578,412
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3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/5
Townhouse for sale with an area of 146 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The townhouse is located on 2 l…
$405,151
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey villa with an area of ​​450 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consist…
$1,88M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/4
Townhouse for sale with an area of 150 square meters in Thessaloniki. The townhouse is locat…
$524,367
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3 room house in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Drama, 5th km of Drama Kavala: For sale Detached house 230sq.m. 3 levels built on a plot of …
$440,237
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse for sale of 105 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. The townhouse is located on 2 levels. The f…
$302,968
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 6/7
$417,566
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 6/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2…
$415,652
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 5/6
Townhouse for sale with an area of 180 square meters in Thessaloniki. The townhouse is locat…
$699,156
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3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 6/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$635,023
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 6/7
$637,947
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3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. 5th floor…
$692,753
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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