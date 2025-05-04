Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thermaikos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

Peraia
33
Epanomi
28
Neoi Epivates
8
Nea Michaniona
8
103 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$887,182
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 82 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$93,560
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$176,130
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$834,995
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 475 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Angelochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Angelochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$136,660
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$578,887
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
5 bedroom house in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
5 bedroom house
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Property Code: HPS3141 - House FOR SALE in Epanomi Center for € 550.000 . This 320 sq. m. f…
$600,306
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$647,694
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$500,997
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$346,440
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$375,748
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$574,336
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 rooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There are: a fireplace, air conditio…
$645,278
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$375,748
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$329,821
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 206 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$86,869
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 rooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Epanomi
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
For sale a 2-storey maisonette of 100 m² in Epanomi
$148,280
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$189,626
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 930 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 930 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$3,55M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
5 bedroom house in Agia Triada, Greece
5 bedroom house
Agia Triada, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Property Code: HPS4955 - House FOR SALE in Thermaikos Agia Triada for € 380.000 . This 340 …
$398,183
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$448,810
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 546 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 546 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$834,995
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 163 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$307,904
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$474,064
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Thermaikos Municipality

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
