Houses for sale in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece

Oraiokastro Municipal Unit
33
Mygdonia Municipal Unit
29
Melissochori
19
Liti
5
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 204 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$222,712
Villa 12 bedrooms in Pentalofos, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Pentalofos, Greece
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$616,740
Villa 2 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor -2/5
For sale 5-storey villa with an area of 500 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
$1,25M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 150 square meters in Thessaloniki. The townhouse is locat…
$295,956
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$388,318
Villa 3 bedrooms in Liti, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor…
$967,547
Villa 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 584 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,13M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$302,659
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 133 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$611,029
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$285,528
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,71M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey house of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$456,844
Villa 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 584 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
$1,13M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$239,843
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Liti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 305 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$394,028
Villa 5 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 268 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$489,465
Villa 4 bedrooms in Liti, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 305 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$392,710
3 bedroom townthouse in Melissochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$205,580
Villa 7 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 534 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 534 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$455,316
Townhouse in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale unfinished detached house 190 sq.m. on a plot of land 1004 sq.m
$131,343
Townhouse 6 rooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has one…
$314,080
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,60M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 225 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$455,316
Villa 12 bedrooms in Pentalofos, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Pentalofos, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 800 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
$614,677
1 room Cottage in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
For Sale: Unfinished Two-Storey Villa of 390 sq.m. with Panoramic Views, on a 10,000 sq.m. P…
$365,475
Villa 5 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 248 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$307,339
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$628,161
Villa 3 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 204 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$221,967
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$302,659
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse area of 190 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouse is locate…
$301,647
