Houses for sale in Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece

villas
27
cottages
11
townhouses
7
143 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 450 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of 4 b…
$1,70M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kournas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kournas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of a l…
$426,371
Villa 1 bedroom in Kalyves, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa for sale in Kalives. In a magnificent place with complete privacy, a villa of 255 sq.m…
$2,28M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor -2/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 100 square meters on the island of Crete. The basement consists o…
$729,618
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Xirosterni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Xirosterni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse area of 67 sq.m on the island of Crete under construction. The townhouse …
$182,405
Villa 1 bedroom in Plaka, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Plaka, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa 500 sq.m. on a plot of 2,171 sq.m., a magnificent newly built villa with sea and mount…
$3,99M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 87 square meters on the island of Crete under constructio…
$296,407
Villa 2 bedrooms in Xirosterni, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Xirosterni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 80 sq.m. on the island of Crete under construction. The first flo…
$353,409
Villa 6 bedrooms in Vamos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vamos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 686 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 686 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 …
$2,35M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nerochori, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nerochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: House with Panoramic view and Total privacy For sale house with a total area of 34…
$307,808
Villa 5 bedrooms in Plaka, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Plaka, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The ground floor consists of on…
$1,64M
3 bedroom townthouse in Xirosterni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Xirosterni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale of 170 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The townhouse is located on 3 levels…
$391,030
Villa 1 bedroom in Tsivaras, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Tsivaras, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 406 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa for sale in Apokoronas. On a plot of 4300 sq.m. villa for sale with magnificent, unlim…
$3,65M
4 bedroom house in Αlmyrida, Greece
4 bedroom house
Αlmyrida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Located in Almirida, Crete island. The villa provides accommodation with free WiFi, air cond…
$1,19M
House in Georgioupoli, Greece
House
Georgioupoli, Greece
This fantastic apartment for sale in Chania, Crete, is located in the small and peaceful vil…
$151,585
3 bedroom house in Armeni, Greece
3 bedroom house
Armeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
This stone house for sale in Apokoronas, Chania is built in the more residential and quiet p…
$274,610
5 bedroom house in Kefalas, Greece
5 bedroom house
Kefalas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
This is an amazing off plan villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, Crete, situated in the vil…
$2,91M
3 bedroom house in Kefalas, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kefalas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, Crete is located in the village of Kefalas. It is…
$361,895
3 bedroom house in Litsarda, Greece
3 bedroom house
Litsarda, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This fantastic villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania is located on a hill on the outskirts of…
$834,813
House in Kokkino Chorio, Greece
House
Kokkino Chorio, Greece
This is a stone built villa for sale in Kokkino Chorio, Apokoronas, Chania, Crete. The villa…
$366,752
House in Vamos, Greece
House
Vamos, Greece
This old stone house for sale in Apokoronas Chania Crete is situated 50mtrs away from the ce…
$96,128
5 bedroom house in Kournas, Greece
5 bedroom house
Kournas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
This amazing recently renovated villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, Crete, is located in t…
$832,778
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
on the territory of the site with a total area of ​​2.468 sq.m. (24 acres) built 10 houses. …
$445,498
House in Kokkino Chorio, Greece
House
Kokkino Chorio, Greece
This luxurious villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, Crete, is located at the outskirts of t…
$1,01M
3 bedroom house in Pemonia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Pemonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This renovated home for sale in Apokoronas, Chania is a traditional Cretan house, located in…
$192,257
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
$576,203
2 bedroom house in Vamos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Vamos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This is an amazing residence for sale in Apokoronas, Chania Crete, located in the lively vil…
$431,388
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
on the territory of the site with a total area of ​​2.468 sq.m. (24 acres) built 10 houses. …
$405,008
2 bedroom house in Vamos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Vamos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This an under construction residence for sale in Vamos Apokoronas Chania, Crete, is located …
$134,458
House in Vamos, Greece
House
Vamos, Greece
This old stone property in Apokoronas Chania Crete for sale is situated 50mtrs away from the…
$67,855
