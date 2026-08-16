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Houses for sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

;
South Pilio Municipality
15
Lokroi Municipality
15
Municipal Unit of Malesina
12
Municipality of Tanagra
11
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178 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one be…
$625,776
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of o…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bed…
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 430 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of l…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Dimini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dimini, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement co…
$117,481
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Arachova. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 6 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 580 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Cottage
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 98 m²
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are: a fireplace. The o…
$198,359
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Discover an exceptional coastal retreat in the serene area of Skorponeria, Viotia—just 1.5 h…
$566,363
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 4 bedroo…
$755,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Central Greece, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 595 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$1,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kileler Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kileler Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Cottage
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 143 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the mountain, …
$360,116
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Levante Villas is an exclusive collection of five luxury villas set in the serene coastal vi…
$811,680
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of livin…
$549,030
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 214 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 298 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one shower WC,…
$560,837
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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2 bedroom house in Karystos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Karystos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
In one of the most desirable coastal locations of Southern Evia, just moments from the sea a…
$468,771
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Area 500 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 4…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one s…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has one level. …
$214,889
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Melissochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 207 m²
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$433,910
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 420 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$1,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 11 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 11
Area 460 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Delphi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Delphi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. Groun…
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thessaly, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thessaly, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 640 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 640 sq.meters in the Sporades. Ground floor consists of 4 bedroom…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Dilesi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Thessaly and Central Greece

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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