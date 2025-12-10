Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Kranidi, Greece

villas
45
cottages
12
townhouses
4
65 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
A very charming house with a garden, beautiful surroundings and partial sea views is for sal…
$209,273
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 167 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese - Hermionida.…
$509,003
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 480 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa for sale with an area of 480 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese - Hermionida. Th…
$3,01M
Sky ApartmentsSky Apartments
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Villa consists …
$2,68M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement …
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 218 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Th…
$428,025
TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$3,03M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The maisonette has …
$339,428
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor c…
$4,68M
VernaVerna
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese - Hermionida. The ground flo…
$5,28M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Agios Aimilianos, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Aimilianos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese - Hermionida. The first floo…
$2,34M
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 964 m²
Floor 1/1
Offered for sale 4-storey villa with an area of 964 square meters, located in the picturesqu…
$4,63M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa with an area of 300 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese - Hermi…
$1,97M
4 room house in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Property Code: 1973 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Ververouda for €850.000. This 200 sq. m. Hou…
Price on request
4 room house in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Property Code: 11280 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Agios Aimilianos for €320.000 . This 220 sq…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- A Haven of Tranquility and Luxury in Porto Heli Welcome…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
Floor -1
For sale 3-storey house of 167 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement…
$506,858
4 room house in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Property Code: 581299 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Koilada for €80.000 . This 135 sq. m. Hou…
Price on request
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/1
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
$937,960
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house con…
$994,875
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 964 m²
Here's the English translation: For Sale: 4-Story Villa (964 sq.m) in Porto Heli, Pelopo…
$4,61M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 220 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese - Her…
$1,97M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
$1,51M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 220 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese - Her…
$762,092
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor -1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
$362,864
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 150 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese - Hermionida. The to…
$340,010
Villa 5 rooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Property Code: 1909 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €1.300.000 . This 280 sq. m. …
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,56M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese under construction. The firs…
$1,06M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 280 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese - Hermi…
$1,86M
