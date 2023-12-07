UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
Houses
Houses for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
72 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1
620 m²
1
The Villa is located in Voula area
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
1
115 m²
Voula south Nea Kalymnos area, under construction maisonette 115 sq.m. 2 levels (ground floo…
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
1
215 m²
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2
1
184 m²
Voula south of Athens Nea Kalymnos area: under construction maisonette 184 sq.m. 3rd-4th flo…
€1,17M
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
2
251 m²
€760,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
2
360 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€3,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
1
215 m²
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7
5
450 m²
-1/1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. The basement consists of one storeroomon…
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
2
192 m²
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
3
320 m²
3/1
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5
4
500 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7
3
483 m²
1
For sale 5-storey house of 483 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroo…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7
5
285 m²
1
For sale under construction maisonette of 285 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 leve…
€3,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7
4
600 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€7,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
2
223 m²
Vari south of Athens, Korbi area, detached house of 223 sq.m. 3 levels ( ground floor-1st & …
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
4
370 m²
Voula South of Athens, Panorama area: detached house - villa of 370 sq.m. in a green and qui…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7
3
370 m²
3
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7
2
286 m²
3
For sale 4-storey house of 286 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
1
85 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
2
207 m²
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
2
140 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€520,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
180 m²
3
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€765,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1
289 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one level. There is a fir…
€820,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6
4
350 m²
Vari south of Athens, Miladeza area, detached house of 350 sq.m. on a plot of 300 sq.m. exce…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
300 m²
1
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace. The owners will be…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with fireplace
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
2
300 m²
Vari, Korbi area south of Athens: ultra-luxurious corner detached house on a plot of 250 sq.…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room Cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with AirConditioning
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1
1
60 m²
Voula south of Athens, Dikigorika area, house of 60sq.m. on a plot of 700 sq.m. ground floor…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
3
160 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The first floor consists of living room …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with elevator, with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
1
204 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- East Attica: Voula - 390 Sq.m., 7 Bedrooms, 6 Bathroo…
€1,33M
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
200 m²
Property Code: 1562 - FOR SALE House of total surface 200 sq.m, on the Ground floor Vouli…
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
