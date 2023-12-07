Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

villas
20
cottages
33
townhouses
13
House To archive
Clear all
72 properties total found
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 620 m²
Number of floors 1
The Villa is located in Voula area
€4,50M
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Voula south Nea Kalymnos area, under construction maisonette 115 sq.m. 2 levels (ground floo…
€690,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
€1,15M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
Voula south of Athens Nea Kalymnos area: under construction maisonette 184 sq.m. 3rd-4th flo…
€1,17M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
€760,000
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€3,70M
Leave a request
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
€1,000,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. The basement consists of one storeroomon…
€2,10M
Leave a request
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
€750,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€1,75M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 483 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 483 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroo…
€1,60M
Leave a request
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 285 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 leve…
€3,05M
Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€7,50M
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Vari south of Athens, Korbi area, detached house of 223 sq.m. 3 levels ( ground floor-1st & …
€580,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Voula South of Athens, Panorama area: detached house - villa of 370 sq.m. in a green and qui…
€1,000,000
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,000,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 286 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,10M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€400,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
€550,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€520,000
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€765,000
Townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one level. There is a fir…
€820,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Vari south of Athens, Miladeza area, detached house of 350 sq.m. on a plot of 300 sq.m. exce…
€650,000
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace. The owners will be…
€1,000,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with fireplace in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with fireplace
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Vari, Korbi area south of Athens: ultra-luxurious corner detached house on a plot of 250 sq.…
€850,000
1 room Cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with AirConditioning in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room Cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with AirConditioning
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Voula south of Athens, Dikigorika area, house of 60sq.m. on a plot of 700 sq.m. ground floor…
€180,000
Villa 3 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The first floor consists of living room …
€1,000,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with elevator, with swimming pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with elevator, with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- East Attica: Voula - 390 Sq.m., 7 Bedrooms, 6 Bathroo…
€1,33M
House in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
House
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 200 m²
Property Code: 1562 - FOR SALE House of total surface 200 sq.m, on the Ground floor Vouli…
€2,30M
Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

