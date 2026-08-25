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Houses for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

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Vari Municipal Unit
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93 properties total found
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 240 m²
The maisonette is located on the ground (70 sq.m) and second (170 sq.m) floor, it has the ex…
$1,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Duplex for sale, 4th floor, located in the Voula area. The property has a total area of 141.…
$1,52M
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$2,27M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 250 m²
We offer you a stunning villas in one of the most prestigious areas in the south of Athens, …
$1,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 289 m²
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one level. There are: a f…
$968 181
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 100 m²
✨ Detached House 100 sq.m. on a 165 sq.m. Plot – Asyrmatos, Aliantos (Vari – Varkiza) In…
$277 467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Voula South Nea Kalymnos area, under construction maisonette 215 sq.m. 3 levels (basement-gr…
$1,45M
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Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 236 m²
A gorgeous townhouse fro sale in the prestigious seaside area of Athens, Voula. The house co…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Athens. 1st floor consists of living room with k…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one level. There are: a f…
$1,03M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 96 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 level…
$708 425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$673 004
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 146 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 217 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 217 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$2,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. Extras…
$2,34M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 207 m²
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$649 390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- East Attica: Vari-Varkiza - Asyrmatos 215 Sq.m., 4 Be…
$874 024
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 91 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 level…
$779 268
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 285 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 285 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 leve…
$3,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 213 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$1,59M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 430 m²
For sale maisonette of 430 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground floor …
$2,11M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- East Attica: Voula - Nea kalymnos 154 Sq.m., 3 Bedroo…
$740 007
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3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor con…
$1,04M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 308 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 308 sq.meters in Athens. A view of the city opens up from the…
$903 242
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 490 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 490 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$1,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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