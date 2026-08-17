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Houses for sale in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Anthidon
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6 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 585 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 585 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Discover an exceptional coastal retreat in the serene area of Skorponeria, Viotia—just 1.5 h…
$566,363
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4 bedroom house in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Discover an exceptional coastal retreat in the serene area of Skorponeria, Viotia—just 1.5 h…
$566,363
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Languages
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
€695,000 Property Type: Villa Bedrooms: 3 Total Plot Area: 311 sq.m Internal Living Area…
$823,151
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4 bedroom house in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Discover an exceptional coastal retreat in the serene area of Skorponeria, Viotia—just 1.5 h…
$566,363
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Languages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 312 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 312 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of o…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest

Properties features in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece

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with Swimming pool
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