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Houses for sale in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

;
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
24
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
14
Ermioni
5
Kranidi
4
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38 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 218 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 218 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kranidi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kranidi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 259 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 259 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedro…
$613,968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermisia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermisia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 720 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Villa in Greece for Golden Visa Modern eco-friendly sea-view villa in the prestigious P…
$1,00M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 292 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermisia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermisia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$543,126
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa in Ermioni, Greece
Villa
Ermioni, Greece
Area 124 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 124 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The first floor consists …
$1,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house con…
$1,00M
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Grekodom Development
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Villa in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Area 350 m²
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and traditiona…
$944,567
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Grekodom Development
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Villa in Thermisia, Greece
Villa
Thermisia, Greece
Area 147 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 147 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The first floor consists …
$1,02M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground f…
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$2,01M
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermisia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermisia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 109 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$342,406
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom house in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Set amidst the serene landscape of Achladitsa (Dardiza), one of the most desirable residenti…
$751,297
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$5,31M
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Grekodom Development
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kranidi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kranidi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Area 210 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 210 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Th…
$1,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kranidi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kranidi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
-------------------------- A Haven of Tranquility and Luxury in Porto Heli Welcome…
$1,52M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa
Portocheli, Greece
Area 964 m²
Here's the English translation: For Sale: 4-Story Villa (964 sq.m) in Porto Heli, Pelopo…
$4,66M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom townthouse in Portocheli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$543,126
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ermioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Ermioni, Greece
Villa
Ermioni, Greece
Area 348 m²
For sale under construction villa of 348 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The…
$2,60M
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Grekodom Development
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Villa 4 rooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Property Code: 1912 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Agios Aimilianos for €780.000. This 306 sq. …
$1,25M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 650 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,36M
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Grekodom Development
Languages
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2 bedroom house in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Set amidst the serene landscape of Achladitsa (Dardiza), one of the most desirable residenti…
$751,297
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International Property Alerts
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 100 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermisia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermisia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 203 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 203 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ermioni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 210 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 155 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house con…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Ermionida

villas
cottages

Properties features in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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