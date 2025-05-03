Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Greece

Thessaloniki
6
Athens
69
Corfu
38
Macedonia and Thrace
2733
72 properties total found
5 room house in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 410 m²
Detached house at a nice location of Dionysos. In excellent condition. With amphitheatric vi…
$533,842
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11426 - Maisonette FOR SALE in for € 300.000 . This 120 sq. m. Maisonette…
$313,956
House in Nea Styra, Greece
House
Nea Styra, Greece
Area 66 m²
Detached houses, apartments from 66 sq.m. in a green seaside place in central Evia. With mod…
$167,480
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
- Two-storey detached house of 280 sq m for sale in Karbounari, Loutraki - Two-story detach…
$526,725
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Two ground floor apartments of 47,50 sq.m. each in Skala Potamia, Thassos, each one includin…
$303,653
3 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Detached house 74 sq m for sale on a 495 sq m plot in Lake Heraion, Loutraki In one of the …
$107,935
4 bedroom house in Pylos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pylos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Available from our office is a luxurious stone villa located in the wider area of Pylos. Mad…
$1,70M
5 bedroom house in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
5 bedroom house
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11524 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 800.000 . This 165 …
$885,696
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
- Loutraki, Livadaki area - For sale detached house with a total area of ​​80 sq.m. (30 sq.…
$232,578
House in Municipality of Festos, Greece
House
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Area 176 m²
Unique plot with an old building - one of the few left and available in the center of Pitsid…
$131,890
5 bedroom house in Skala Soteros, Greece
5 bedroom house
Skala Soteros, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11453 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 300.000 . This 262 sq. …
$313,956
3 bedroom house in Theologos, Greece
3 bedroom house
Theologos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11683 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Theologos for € 120.000 . This 80 sq. m. fu…
$129,784
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 3
Inside the nature-covered Amoni, an independent house of three levels with a total surface o…
$979,385
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
$254,522
2 bedroom house in Vounaria, Greece
2 bedroom house
Vounaria, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
This is a unique opportunity to acquire a 65 sq.m. detached house on a plot of approximately…
$600,507
7 room house in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
7 room house
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 339 m²
Excellent detached house with basement and attic. 450 m. from the sea only. In the area of A…
$366,362
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Unique offer: a detached house in Loutraki! This exquisite 200 sq.m. house combines modern …
$669,620
3 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11653 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Astrida for € 280.000 . This 70 sq. m. furn…
$293,025
House in Thassos Municipality, Greece
House
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Property Code: 11398 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for € 120.000 . This 96 …
$125,582
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Amazing Sea View House / Villa Chania Crete Greece Property   Villa of 100 sqm for sal…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
$542,747
3 bedroom house in Kallirachi, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kallirachi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11633 - House FOR SALE in for € 520.000 . This 120 sq. m. furnished House …
$544,190
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa for sale 135 sq.m. on a 698 sq.m. plot This exceptional residence combines ele…
$399,581
4 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Detached house105 sqm in Ano Karbounari of Loutraki, available for sale!   - With unlimit…
$204,870
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
OTZIAS, KEA.  210,000 € • (1/6 Ownership) Experience fractional ownership on a Greek isla…
$237,833
1 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11119 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for € 48.000 Exclusivity. Thi…
$50,233
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
🌟 Luxury cottage on the first line of the sea, 2 floors with an area of 140 square meters on…
$463,994
3 bedroom house in Oropos, Greece
3 bedroom house
Oropos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
for sale: Private House in Oropos! 🏡 150 SQM on A 4.950 SQM plot 🛏 3 Bedrooms | 🏠 3 Floors…
$467,320
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11291 - Maisonette FOR SALE in for € 220.000 . This 82 sq. m. Maisonette …
$230,234
House in Chaidefto, Greece
House
Chaidefto, Greece
Property Code: 11688 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Keramoti Chaidefto for € 230.000 . This 82 sq…
$240,699
