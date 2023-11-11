Houses for sale in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
House in Mikros Prinos, Greece
House
Mikros Prinos, Greece
Property Code: 11402 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for €50.000 . This 88 sq. m. …
€50,000
3 room house in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Philippi, Amygdaleonas: Newly built house of 150 sq.m. for sale. on the ground floor of 3 le…
€160,000
2 room house in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Kavala, Profitis Ilias: Detached House 180 sq.m. for sale. on a plot of 267 sq.m. attic and …
€180,000
2 room house with storage, with WC in Kallirachi, Greece
2 room house with storage, with WC
Kallirachi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11400 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for €75.000 . This 120 sq. m. Ho…
€75,000
3 room house in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Independent Detached House Profitis Ilias for sale in a quiet location 120 sq. M on 2 levels…
€130,000
House with garage, with garden in Mikros Prinos, Greece
House with garage, with garden
Mikros Prinos, Greece
Property Code: 11398 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for €120.000 . This 96 sq. m. …
€120,000
3 room house with WC in Thassos, Greece
3 room house with WC
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11387 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €310.000 . This 164 sq. m. …
€310,000
3 room house with storage, with WC in Thassos, Greece
3 room house with storage, with WC
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11385 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €275.000 . This 157 sq. m. …
€275,000
House in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
House
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
 Kavala, Center: A single-family house for sale in a very central location, 55 sq.m. Needs c…
€60,000
5 room house in Domatia, Greece
5 room house
Domatia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
 Pierea, Rooms: 200 sq.m. corner Detached house for sale. in 534 sq.m. 2-level plot with aut…
€120,000
2 room house with garage, with garden, with storage in Kallirachi, Greece
2 room house with garage, with garden, with storage
Kallirachi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11380 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for €130.000 . This 100 sq. m. H…
€130,000
3 room house with garden, with storage, with WC in Thassos, Greece
3 room house with garden, with storage, with WC
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11379 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €290.000 . This 157 sq. m. …
€290,000
Villa 2 room villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Property Code: HPS4217 - Villa FOR SALE in Eleitheres Nea Iraklitsa for €548.000 . This 223 …
€548,000
Villa 2 room villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Property Code: HPS4213 - Villa FOR SALE in Eleitheres Nea Iraklitsa for €588.000 . This 165 …
€588,000
2 room house in Philippi, Greece
2 room house
Philippi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Floor 1
Krya Nera, Philippi, Krinides: For sale in 750 sq.m. plot, airy Detached House. On the first…
€120,000
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11326 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for €130.000 . This 164 sq. m. furni…
€130,000
2 room house in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Kavala, Timios Stavros - Sougelo: For sale corner Maisonette 100 sq.m. 2 levels without heat…
€65,000
3 room house with furniture, with garden, with fireplace in Sotiras, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with garden, with fireplace
Sotiras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11310 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Sotiras for €250.000 . This 130 sq. m. furni…
€250,000
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Astrida, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Astrida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11309 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Astrida for €280.000 Exclusivity. This 70 sq…
€280,000
2 room house in Potos, Greece
2 room house
Potos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
house for sale, Limenaria, THASOU, in very good condition. It is located in a central point …
€140,000
2 room house with furniture, with garden, with fireplace in Megalos Prinos, Greece
2 room house with furniture, with garden, with fireplace
Megalos Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11300 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Megalos Prinos for €130.000 . This 150 sq. m…
€130,000
3 room house in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
 PHILIPPI, AMYGDALEONAS: Detached detached house for sale, unfinished 210 sq.m. (186 square …
€150,000
2 room house in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale under construction Maisonette 97 sq.m. luxury, 2 levels …
€285,000
2 room house in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale under construction Maisonette 97 sq.m. luxury, 2 levels …
€275,000
2 room house in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Maisonette for sale 100 sq.m. luxury under construction, 2 levels…
€250,000
2 room house in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Maisonette for sale 100 sq.m. luxury under construction, 2 levels…
€230,000
2 room house in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Ελευθερές, Νέα Ηρακλίτσα: Πωλείται  Μεζονέτα 100τ.μ. υπό κατασκευή πολυτελείας,  2 επιπέδων …
€210,000
House with furniture, with fireplace, with AC in Thassos, Greece
House with furniture, with fireplace, with AC
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11289 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €60.000 . This 35 sq. m. furnish…
€60,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 126 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€630,000
House in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
House
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Area 120 m²
 Kavala, Pentakosia: THROUGH AUCTION Available Detached House 120 sq.m. It consists of a gro…
€78,000

