Houses for sale in Sithonia Municipal Unit, Greece

Nikiti
88
Neos Marmaras
19
177 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex of apartments is located in a popular Nikiti village 700 meters to the beach. Th…
$220,051
3 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
The complex is located in a popular tourist village Nikiti only 200 meters to the beach and …
$458,560
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$793,460
7 bedroom house in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
7 bedroom house
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Property Code: HPS124 - House FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for € 1.070.000 . This 260 sq…
$1,11M
3 bedroom house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 bedroom house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
These fully furnished maisonette is located in the surroundings od Neos Marmaras town and is…
$282,117
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisone…
$207,864
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 86 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$447,020
3 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
The maisonette is located in Nikiti village 500 meters from tbe beach. There is a private ga…
$338,540
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$1,41M
3 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The complex of apartments is located in Nikiti village 600 meters from the great beach. The …
$203,124
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of one …
$322,972
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house …
$173,453
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground …
$678,433
5 bedroom house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
5 bedroom house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS3089 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Tripotamos for € 900.000 . This 300 sq.…
$977,626
4 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
4 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
The complex of  apartments and maisonettes is located in Nikiti village 300 meters from the …
$451,387
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: 80 sq.m. Two-Storey House in Sithonia, Chalkidiki – Tranquility & ComfortSituated …
$323,707
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$626,246
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 189 m²
Property Code: HPS4871 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for € 2.650.000 . This 189 s…
$3,00M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$292,248
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Property Code: HPS4899 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 625.000 . This 124.76 sq. …
$655,718
Villa 6 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$861,072
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 219 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$625,626
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$437,487
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The pro…
$720,280
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 3/1
For Sale – 129 sq.m. Maisonette in Sithonia, Chalkidiki📍 Location: Sithonia, Chalkidiki 🏠 Si…
Price on request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bed…
$459,247
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$365,310
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonet…
$368,791
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Property Code: HPS5056 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Elia for € 750.000 . This 230 sq. m. V…
$823,829
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$363,204
