Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Minsk Region
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Fanipalski sielski Saviet
21
Lyasny
18
Sienicki sielski Saviet
15
Losnicki sielski Saviet
13
Fanipol
12
Vileyka
11
Haranski sielski Saviet
8
Zabalocki sielski Saviet
8
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 265 properties total found
4 room apartment with intercom, with furniture in Zhodzina, Belarus
4 room apartment with intercom, with furniture
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/9
€59,736
4 room apartment with furniture in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
4 room apartment with furniture
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious 4 bedroom apartment Address: gp. Pleshchenitsy, st. Military Town, d. 8. ➜For sale …
€28,351
4 room apartment with basement in Vileyka, Belarus
4 room apartment with basement
Vileyka, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
€34,988
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garage in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garage
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
€42,574
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/9
€39,350
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/9
€36,031
1 room apartment in Valievacy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Valievacy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/4
€14,223
Apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver in Fanipol, Belarus
Apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Fanipol, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/10
€22,472
Apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver in Fanipol, Belarus
Apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Fanipol, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/10
€22,472
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture in Aliachnovicy, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture
Aliachnovicy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
Cozy three bedroom apartment Address: ah. Olekhnovichi, st. Youth, d. 8 ➜We present to your …
€29,868
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture in Aliachnovicy, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture
Aliachnovicy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
Cozy three bedroom apartment Address: ah. Olekhnovichi, st. Youth, d. 8 ➜We present to your …
€29,868
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garage in Krasnaye, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garage
Krasnaye, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of the 3rd room apartment in the village Krasnoe! Address: d. Krasnoe, Privozalnaya str…
€21,808
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with basement in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with basement
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/5
€39,729
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with basement in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with basement
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/5
€39,729
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with metallicheskaya dver in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with metallicheskaya dver
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 10/10
€36,979
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with metallicheskaya dver in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with metallicheskaya dver
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 10/10
€36,979
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture in Zabaloccie, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture
Zabaloccie, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-room apartment in ag. Swamp Address: d. Zamaryje, Sadovaya str., D. 5 ാそTwo-bedr…
€34,988
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture in Zabaloccie, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture
Zabaloccie, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-room apartment in ag. Swamp Address: d. Zamaryje, Sadovaya str., D. 5 ാそTwo-bedr…
€34,988
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 7/9
€31,764
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 7/9
€31,764
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
€32,713
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
€32,713
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/2
€23,231
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/2
€23,231
1 room apartment in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/3
€12,232
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture in Lahoysk, Belarus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture
Lahoysk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/4
€42,669
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture in Borovlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture
Borovlyany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/3
€81,544
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver in Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 8/10
€51,107
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, new building, with metallicheskaya dver in Kopisca, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, new building, with metallicheskaya dver
Kopisca, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/9
€74,054
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances in Starobin, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Starobin, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
€28,351

Property types in Minsk Region

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Minsk Region, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir