Apartments for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus
1 265 properties total found
4 room apartment with intercom, with furniture
Zhodzina, Belarus
4
87 m²
4/9
€59,736
Recommend
4 room apartment with furniture
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
4
84 m²
2/2
Spacious 4 bedroom apartment Address: gp. Pleshchenitsy, st. Military Town, d. 8. ➜For sale …
€28,351
Recommend
4 room apartment with basement
Vileyka, Belarus
4
80 m²
1/5
€34,988
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garage
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3
69 m²
1/2
€42,574
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver
Barysaw, Belarus
3
64 m²
2/9
€39,350
Recommend
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
3
63 m²
1/9
€36,031
Recommend
1 room apartment
Valievacy, Belarus
1
31 m²
1/4
€14,223
Recommend
Apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Fanipol, Belarus
50 m²
4/10
€22,472
Recommend
Apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Fanipol, Belarus
50 m²
4/10
€22,472
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture
Aliachnovicy, Belarus
3
57 m²
4/5
Cozy three bedroom apartment Address: ah. Olekhnovichi, st. Youth, d. 8 ➜We present to your …
€29,868
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture
Aliachnovicy, Belarus
3
57 m²
4/5
Cozy three bedroom apartment Address: ah. Olekhnovichi, st. Youth, d. 8 ➜We present to your …
€29,868
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garage
Krasnaye, Belarus
3
53 m²
1/2
Sale of the 3rd room apartment in the village Krasnoe! Address: d. Krasnoe, Privozalnaya str…
€21,808
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with basement
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2
53 m²
2/5
€39,729
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with basement
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2
53 m²
2/5
€39,729
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with metallicheskaya dver
Barysaw, Belarus
2
57 m²
10/10
€36,979
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with metallicheskaya dver
Barysaw, Belarus
2
57 m²
10/10
€36,979
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture
Zabaloccie, Belarus
2
53 m²
1/2
For sale 2-room apartment in ag. Swamp Address: d. Zamaryje, Sadovaya str., D. 5 ാそTwo-bedr…
€34,988
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture
Zabaloccie, Belarus
2
53 m²
1/2
For sale 2-room apartment in ag. Swamp Address: d. Zamaryje, Sadovaya str., D. 5 ാそTwo-bedr…
€34,988
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
2
47 m²
7/9
€31,764
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
2
47 m²
7/9
€31,764
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2
44 m²
5/5
€32,713
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2
44 m²
5/5
€32,713
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center
Barysaw, Belarus
2
33 m²
2/2
€23,231
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center
Barysaw, Belarus
2
33 m²
2/2
€23,231
Recommend
1 room apartment
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1
34 m²
1/3
€12,232
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture
Lahoysk, Belarus
1
42 m²
4/4
€42,669
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture
Borovlyany, Belarus
2
66 m²
3/3
€81,544
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Lyasny, Belarus
1
41 m²
8/10
€51,107
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, new building, with metallicheskaya dver
Kopisca, Belarus
3
56 m²
3/9
€74,054
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Starobin, Belarus
3
69 m²
1/3
€28,351
Recommend
