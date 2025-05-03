Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lahojsk, Belarus

3 room apartment in Lahojsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/58
Three-bedroom apartment on the street Krinich house 4. Light and cozy. A quiet area with a g…
$58,500
3 room apartment in Lahojsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
You just have to see it and you will fall in love with this apartment.A unique option in the…
$51,000
1 room apartment in Lahojsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale in Logoysk, on Minsky street 17A, 32 km from Moscow, a cozy one-room apartment with…
$44,900
2 room apartment in Lahojsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious apartment with a good layout ❤️Bright and cozy apartment with a convenient layout i…
$76,900
2 room apartment in Lahojsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/6
For sale 2-room apartment in LogoyskLiving area 52.4 m2, SNB 55.6 m2, kitchen 8.0 m2, rooms …
$54,500
3 room apartment in Lahojsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale a large (84.2 sq m) apartment in a brick house with an improved layout. Living area…
$69,500
3 room apartment in Lahojsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a large, three-room apartment with a convenient layout .Rooms on two sides, a beaut…
$66,500
