  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Minsk Region
  Residential
  Apartment
  Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Maladzyechna
47
Barysaw
105
Baraulanski selski Savet
113
Kalodziscanski selski Savet
87
13 properties total found
Apartment in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 112 m²
Sold half the house for finishing in Guzgalovka.Mogilev direction, only 14 km from the Mosco…
$123,100
Apartment in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Three-bedroom apartment with a plot in Kulaki ❤️Welcome to a cozy and spacious three-bedroom…
$26,500
Apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 53 m²
The house is located in the city center on a quiet street. All infrastructure facilities are…
$45,000
Apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Half a house for sale in the satellite city of Dzerzhinsk! Total area: 51.7 square meters. …
$40,500
Apartment in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
13 km from Minsk, near Zaslavl, within walking distance of the Dichka reservoir, forest, 1\2…
$24,500
Apartment in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
For sale half of a residential building 20 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the Slutsk hig…
$17,500
Apartment in Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Apartment
Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale half the house (the second part of the house on the neighboring plot) for demolitio…
$30,500
Apartment in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Apartment
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Allocated half-house (5/8 shares) in the Ostroshitsky town is very cheap! 2 glass, gas, wate…
$25,000
Apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
Apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 85 m²
We offer to your attention a spacious 4-room apartment in a two-family residential building.…
$29,900
Apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
Apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 320 m²
The area of the National Security Council is 320 square meters, high ceilings - from 3.1 m t…
$449,000
Apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Sold POLDOM (apartment) in a blocked residential building. p. Kolodyshchi, Chkalov str. The …
$67,700
Apartment in Uzda, Belarus
Apartment
Uzda, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Excellent offer for those who are looking for an apartment with their own plot, garage, outb…
$31,250
Apartment in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
In a blocked apartment building stylish cozy apartment with a huge kitchen-studio. Vazgely, …
$36,000
