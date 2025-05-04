Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzamidavicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
4 room apartment in Ucki, Belarus
4 room apartment
Ucki, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment in a semi-detached brick house in the village.Yutski (13 km from Dzerzhin…
$19,500
Leave a request
Apartment 10 rooms in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment 10 rooms
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
A completely new energy-efficient complex on a spacious plot in a picturesque and ecological…
$699,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
5 room apartment
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
A completely new energy-efficient complex on a spacious plot in a picturesque and ecological…
$699,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
5 room apartment
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
A modern, comfortable cottage is for sale. 100% readiness 2 floors: 1 et - 110 m2 (3 living …
$179,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go