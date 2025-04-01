Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 bedroom apartment in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 bedroom apartment
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
In the picturesque village of Gorodok, on the Central Street, 1, there is a spacious four -r…
$38,500
4 room apartment in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/2
$29,500
