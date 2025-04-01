Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Myadzyel, Belarus

4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Myadzyel, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Myadzyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
A two -level apartment is sold in a suburb of Myadel, in the picturesque village of Boyars, …
$25,000
3 room apartment in Myadzyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Myadzyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 1/2
$75,000
3 room apartment in Myadzyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Myadzyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/5
$34,900
4 room apartment in Myadzyel, Belarus
4 room apartment
Myadzyel, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Floor 1/2
$75,000
