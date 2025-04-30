Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Rakauski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/3
The residential house in which the apartment is located is located on the border of Pomorshc…
$57,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Rakaw, Belarus
Apartment
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 75 m²
I'll sell the house, ag. Rakov, Volozhinsky district, Rakovskoye, for example, 24 km from MK…
$74,900
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Rakaw, Belarus
4 room apartment
Rakaw, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment (half house) in ag. Rakov (Rakovsky direction 26 km. from MKAD). The tota…
$74,900
Leave a request
Apartment in Vyganicy, Belarus
Apartment
Vyganicy, Belarus
Area 25 m²
For sale an apartment in a blocked residential building 30 km from MKAD, Rakovskoye ( Grodno…
$17,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale two-bedroom apartment at the address: Minsk region, Volozhinsky district, agrotown …
$40,100
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-bedroom apartment in a pine forest! ❤️ Do you want to fulfill your dream of owning an ap…
$31,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go