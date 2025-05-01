Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Stankauski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus

4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Stankava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/4
$59,900
2 room apartment in Stankava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 2-room apartment on the street. Voyskayav D. Stankovo Dzerzhinsky r-na The year of…
$29,000
3 room apartment in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
$19,500
3 room apartment in Stankava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/4
$62,400
