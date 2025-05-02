Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Cerven
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Cerven, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
2 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a blocked residential building. We offer you to familiarize …
$41,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/3
Clean and well-groomed, cozy and warm 3rd apartment in the best area of Cherven on Barykin S…
$44,990
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
1 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/2
One-bedroom apartment in the center ❤️ A cozy one-bedroom apartment in the center of Cherven…
$21,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
In the heart of a cozy city of Cherven, on 36 Gorbacheva Street, a spacious three-room apart…
$28,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious landscaped 3-room apartment in a brick house in the very center of Cherven on Baryk…
$38,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious landscaped 3-room apartment in a prestigious house in the heart of Cherven on Urits…
$47,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
In the heart of the cozy town of Cherven, on 36 Gorbachev Street, there is a spacious three-…
$28,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
2 bedroom apartment in the center ❤️ Apartment in a blocked house for reconstruction in the …
$24,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/4
Contract number with the agency 9/2 of 2025-04-09
$37,990
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go