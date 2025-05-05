Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smilavicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
5 room apartment in Karzuny, Belarus
5 room apartment
Karzuny, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 509 m²
Floor 1/2
A two-storey building of 509 m2 is for sale. The room can be used both for permanent residen…
$139,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Smilavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious 3k apartment for sale, located 20 minutes drive from Minsk (city village Smilovichi…
$69,999
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Smilavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale in 2-apartment blocked house, water - well, gas - balloon, log house, she…
$43,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go