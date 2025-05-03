Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus

7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/5
2-bedroom apartment for sale ❤️ Nice two-bedroom apartment in the center of Losnitsa! Addres…
$20,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/5
"Central Real Estate Agency"NDP 192036003License: No 02240/260, MJ RB, since 13.09.2013 Cont…
$20,000
3 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious 3rd apartment in a.g. It's a happy life scam! ❤️Bright apartment with rooms on both…
$22,900
2 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in the center of Ag. Loose! ❤️ Imagine living in the heart of…
$13,000
4 room apartment in Navasady, Belarus
4 room apartment
Navasady, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/3
️We present to your attention a cozy four-room apartment in a brick house in the center of N…
$21,500
1 room apartment in Navasady, Belarus
1 room apartment
Navasady, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/2
One-bedroom apartment in Novosad ❤️ Your attention is provided with a one-room apartment in …
$11,000
2 room apartment in Navasady, Belarus
2 room apartment
Navasady, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-bedroom apartment in Novosady ❤️ To your attention a cozy two-bedroom apartment in the v…
$19,000
