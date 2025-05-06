Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus

8 properties total found
1 room apartment in Navaselle, Belarus
1 room apartment
Navaselle, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale 1-room apartment at the address: Minsk region, Minsk district, ag. Newwarming, Chri…
$62,000
1 room apartment in Aksakawshchyna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Aksakawshchyna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/5
When it comes to buying an apartment, infrastructure can be one of the key advantages: 1.Nex…
$40,000
Apartment in Cackava, Belarus
Apartment
Cackava, Belarus
Area 187 m²
For sale half the house in a beautiful, picturesque, environmentally friendly place - ag. Ch…
$52,000
1 room apartment in Navaselle, Belarus
1 room apartment
Navaselle, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
A wonderful apartment for sale in the nearest suburb of Minsk. According to the technical pa…
$60,000
2 room apartment in Navaselle, Belarus
2 room apartment
Navaselle, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/5
Excellent apartment in a new building at a super attractive price!1000 USD per meter 10 minu…
$67,000
4 room apartment in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
Floor 2/2
4-room apartment with a plot of land. A great option is sold for lovers of comfortable life …
$83,000
3 room apartment in Navaselle, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navaselle, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale three-bedroom apartment at the address: Minsk region, Minsk district, Goransky S / …
$59,900
1 room apartment in Navaselle, Belarus
1 room apartment
Navaselle, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment with European renovation in a new building ❤️ We present to your attention a luxur…
$69,900
Properties features in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus

