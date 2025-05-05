Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Prygaradny selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus

4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Starabarysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Starabarysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a room in a 3-room apartment ❤️ For sale room 16 sq.m. in a cozy 3-room apartment n…
$10,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
Attention!I will sell a 2-room apartment at 10 Serebrennikov Street.The apartment is bright,…
$34,500
2 room apartment in Vugly, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vugly, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale a bright, clean apartment in area D. Corners, 25 DSU Street.Fully ready to live (ne…
$29,000
3 room apartment in Vugly, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vugly, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious apartment with plot and garage ❤️A cozy apartment in a blocked house is an excellen…
$31,800
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
