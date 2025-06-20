Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Rudziensk, Belarus

4 properties total found
1 room apartment in Rudziensk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rudziensk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/1
One-bedroom apartment in a house in Rudensk! ❤️ One-bedroom apartment, ready for living, in …
$9,500
2 room apartment in Rudziensk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rudziensk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
The apartment is located in the center of GP. Rudensk is a 5-minute walk from the railway st…
$21,500
3 room apartment in Rudziensk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rudziensk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/2
Metal front door, PVC windows, there is a boiler, a bathroom combined. There is a garage, sh…
$25,900
3 room apartment in Rudziensk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rudziensk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a blocked house in Rudensk! ❤️Three-bedroom apartment in a residential building…
$28,500
