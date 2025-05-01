Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Uzda
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Uzda, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
$43,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Uzda, Belarus
Apartment
Uzda, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Apartment in the suburb of Minsk!! We offer an amazing place to live and relax in one of the…
$9,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Uzda, Belarus
Apartment
Uzda, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Excellent offer for those who are looking for an apartment with their own plot, garage, outb…
$31,250
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
4 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/5
$48,950
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in the suburbs of Minsk! We offer an amazing place to live and relax in one of the…
$9,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go