Apartments for sale in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus

4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
Sold in Gp. Snakes cozy original 3-room apartment on the first floor of a 2-storey house. In…
$26,500
2 room apartment in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 1/2 share in a 2-room apartment in GP. Pearls, per. Industrial, 19 Key characterist…
$7,000
2 room apartment in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale a cozy, bright 2-room apartment in Pleschenitsa, with a well-developed infrastructu…
$18,500
2 room apartment in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious two-bedroom apartment for sale in the center of the city. The sleeves in the indust…
$16,000
