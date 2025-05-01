Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Patryskauski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Apartment in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
13 km from Minsk, near Zaslavl, within walking distance of the Dichka reservoir, forest, 1\2…
$24,500
2 room apartment in Patryski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Patryski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
On sale 2-room apartment in a blocked residential building consisting of two apartments.The …
$29,000
1 room apartment in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale 1-bedroom apartment in Shubnik, Kosmonauts St., 2AThe house after the dapp.All the p…
$41,500
