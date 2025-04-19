Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus

4 properties total found
4 room apartment in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
4 room apartment
Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 4/5
Comfortable housing for the family: spacious apartment with modern renovation! ❤️ Are you lo…
$32,500
Close
2 room apartment in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-room apartment in Krasnaya Sloboda, Pervomaiskaya str., 7. The apartment is locat…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/5
2-bedroom apartment in a new building ❤️ Spacious two-bedroom apartment in the city village …
$26,500
Close
2 room apartment in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
2-bedroom apartment for sale ❤️ Warm two-bedroom apartment with rough finishes! Address: Kra…
$16,000
Close
