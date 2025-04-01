Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lyuban
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Lyuban, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Lyuban, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyuban, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
$26,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Lyuban, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lyuban, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
$39,700
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Lyuban, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyuban, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 5/5
$26,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Lyuban, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lyuban, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale three-room apartment in the city of Lyuban, Kirov str., 93.No trade. Let’s take a l…
$21,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes