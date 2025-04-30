Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Maladzyechna
47
Barysaw
105
Baraulanski selski Savet
113
Kalodziscanski selski Savet
87
22 properties total found
Apartment in Cnianka, Belarus
Apartment
Cnianka, Belarus
Area 202 m²
For sale half of the house 0.5 km from Minsk near the Moscow Ring Road, the village of Tsnya…
$85,000
3 room apartment in Lyuban, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lyuban, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale three-room apartment in the city of Lyuban, Kirov str., 93.No trade. Let’s take a l…
$21,000
Apartment in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Three-bedroom apartment with a plot in Kulaki ❤️Welcome to a cozy and spacious three-bedroom…
$26,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Half a house for sale in the satellite city of Dzerzhinsk! Total area: 51.7 square meters. …
$40,500
Apartment in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Excellent half house of 80 sq.m. with divided own plot and bath. ❤️This house is a wonderful…
$27,900
Apartment in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
13 km from Minsk, near Zaslavl, within walking distance of the Dichka reservoir, forest, 1\2…
$24,500
Apartment in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
For sale half of a residential building 20 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the Slutsk hig…
$17,500
Apartment in Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Apartment
Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale half the house (the second part of the house on the neighboring plot) for demolitio…
$30,500
Apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
Apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 155 m²
Spacious apartment in a blocked residential building for a comfortable life ❤️ Spacious comf…
$57,900
Apartment in Sack, Belarus
Apartment
Sack, Belarus
Area 93 m²
For sale half the house, in the agro-town Shatsk.The house is heated with electricity at a r…
$14,900
3 room apartment in Slabada, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3 - apartment in a blocked residential building in ag. Sloboda, Pekalinsky S/S, Smo…
$49,500
3 bedroom apartment in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Продается уютная квартира в двухквартирном блокированном доме, расположенном в живописном аг…
$26,700
Apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Half a house in a blocked apartment building with a garage! ❤️ Half a house is for sale in a…
$25,500
Apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
Apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 85 m²
We offer to your attention a spacious 4-room apartment in a two-family residential building.…
$29,900
4 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale a great spacious apartment in Zhdanovichi. The apartment has been modernly renovate…
$105,000
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/3
Clean and well-groomed, cozy and warm 3rd apartment in the best area of Cherven on Barykin S…
$44,990
4 room apartment in Navasady, Belarus
4 room apartment
Navasady, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/3
️We present to your attention a cozy four-room apartment in a brick house in the center of N…
$21,500
Apartment in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 157 m²
For sale part of an apartment building, on the first coastline of Lake Naroch with its pier …
$135,000
2 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-room apartment in the agro-town of Kolodishchi with developed infrastructure. Thi…
$42,000
Apartment in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
In a blocked apartment building stylish cozy apartment with a huge kitchen-studio. Vazgely, …
$36,000
Apartment in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 77 m²
I will sell 2/3 of the share of a residential building with a plot of 12,677 hundred in the …
$21,000
Apartment in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
For sale half a house in the suburbs of Minsk in the village of Passes. Minsk region, Uzden …
$6,200
