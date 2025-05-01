Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Astrashitskagaradokski rural council
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
3 room apartment
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale the floor of the house in Ostroshitsky Township 15 km from MKAD!The house is locate…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Apartment
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Allocated half-house (5/8 shares) in the Ostroshitsky town is very cheap! 2 glass, gas, wate…
$25,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Apartment
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 240 m²
Sale of 1/2 share of the preserved building in Raubichi. Contract number with the agency 561…
$79,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
2 room apartment
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/2
$26,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
2 room apartment
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/5
On sale spacious 2-room apartment with improved layout in ag. Ostroshitsky Township, 12.5 km…
$93,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go