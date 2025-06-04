Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thessaloniki
11
Kassandra Municipality
1295
Kassandra Municipal Unit
696
Pallini Municipal Unit
609
604 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$229,624
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
$470,385
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 195 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$379,967
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
It’s a MUST-see home in the thriving seaside town of PEFKOHORI HALKIDIKI KASSANDRA. One is a…
$565,008
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
It of a kind custom-built home overlooking Agia Paraskevi built in 1997 and in pristine supe…
$104,574
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$584,496
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 886 m²
Number of floors 3
Location – Pefkohori (next to the sea) Exceptional villa on a prime seaside plot in the pic…
$2,01M
Cottage 4 rooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 288 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There are: solar panels for water …
$396,622
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious and graceful explains this villa for sale which is located in one of the most gorge…
$1,87M
2 bedroom house in Chaniotis, Greece
2 bedroom house
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location –  Chanioti (100 meters from the sea) Available for sale furnished …
$282,195
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
$1,47M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$887,182
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$670,530
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 123 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$294,344
Villa 5 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$1,57M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neoi Poroi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neoi Poroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 335 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 4 be…
$438,372
3 bedroom townthouse in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Gorgeous and stunning home in the thriving seaside town of Kriopigi with 120 sq meters on 3 …
$215,312
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$292,248
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 3 s…
$166,999
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Baseme…
$626,246
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$574,059
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa surrounded by a plot of 3 acres with a panoramic view of the surrounding area a…
$619,322
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$502,897
1 room Cottage in Ormylia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ormylia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m located in the peninsula of Sithonia. The 3-level hous…
$1,01M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$1,56M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$412,276
Villa 6 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Susan Jameson Realtors offers you a unique estate villa in front of the sea. We offer the la…
Price on request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$626,246
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$604,457
Property types in Macedonia and Thrace

villas
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
