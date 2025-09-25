Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki
14
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
16
16 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale: House 105 sq.m. - Upper Town (Ano Poli), Thessaloniki In the heart of the pictures…
$293,112
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 105 square meters in Thessaloniki. The first floor…
$431,146
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 80 square meters in Thessaloniki. The windows over…
$297,142
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 127 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$462,324
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 2/8
Taunhaus is sold with an area of ​​149 sq.m in Thessaloniki at the construction stage. Taynh…
$815,683
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor co…
$711,238
3 room cottage in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
FOR SALE: Detached House 105 sq.m. – Ano Poli, Thessaloniki In the heart of the picturesq…
$292,610
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 7/7
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. 7th floor…
$479,881
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale townhouse area of 127 sq.m in Thessaloniki under construction. The townhouse is loc…
$460,278
3 room house in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Drama, 5th km of Drama Kavala: For sale Detached house 230sq.m. 3 levels built on a plot of …
$440,237
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the city opens up from th…
$298,462
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 2/8
For sale under construction maisonette of 149 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$819,309
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 7/7
Townhaus is sold with an area of ​​106 sq.m in Thessaloniki. Taynhaus is located at 2 levels…
$477,757
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale dilapidated housing, a 3-storey cottage with an area of 160 square meters in Thessa…
$713,337
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$433,063
Villa 7 rooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 460 m²
This luxurious secluded villa with panoramic views and a spacious private plot is located in…
$813,563
