  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thessaloniki
11
Kassandra Municipality
1295
Kassandra Municipal Unit
696
Pallini Municipal Unit
609
570 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
$470,385
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 195 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$379,967
Close
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$128,518
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground f…
$336,393
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 886 m²
Number of floors 3
Location – Pefkohori (next to the sea) Exceptional villa on a prime seaside plot in the pic…
$2,01M
Close
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$229,624
Close
1 room Cottage in Katerini Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the…
$134,106
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
Price on request
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$887,182
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kavallari, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kavallari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$162,045
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 123 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$294,344
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$1,57M
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one …
$212,572
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neoi Poroi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neoi Poroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 335 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 4 be…
$438,372
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Gorgeous and stunning home in the thriving seaside town of Kriopigi with 120 sq meters on 3 …
$215,312
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Profitis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Profitis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$212,965
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 3 s…
$166,999
Close
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 379 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 379 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$229,624
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Mesokomo, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Mesokomo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$177,436
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$100,579
Close
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kilkis Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kilkis Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
$558,403
Close
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa surrounded by a plot of 3 acres with a panoramic view of the surrounding area a…
$619,322
Close
Villa 7 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$1,56M
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$412,276
Close
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – CHANIOTI (500 meters from the sea) Exceptionally well-maintained …
$163,132
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 184 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$104,374
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$626,246
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
This luxury lifestyle boutique property is one of a kind & custom built-in the tourist area …
$1,22M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 470 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$553,184
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 87 sq.meters in Asprovalta. Ground floor consi…
$219,186
Close
