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Duplexes in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

;
Kassandra Municipality
5
Pallini Municipal Unit
4
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8 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
A two-level apartment of 90 sq.m is for sale, located on the 1st and 2nd floors of a residen…
$308,838
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: a two-level apartment of 75 m² in Nikiti, Sithonia (Halkidiki). The first level in…
$198,123
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Duplex in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Duplex
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Number of floors 2
Maisonette in Kavala 129 m² – Brand new – 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms – 2 Floors – Close to the …
$132,684
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – CHANIOTI (500 meters from the sea) Exceptionally well-maintained …
$170,647
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE   Location –  CHANIOTI  ( 150 meters from the sea )   Well-maintained …
$288,112
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
RESIDENCE Location - Chanioti (30 meters from the sea) Double floor apartment for sale…
$435,020
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey elevated maisonette with fantastic sea view and huge terraces in an ideal locat…
$259,341
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Kallithea, Greece
Duplex 1 bedroom
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – Kallithea ( 650 meters from the sea ) Immerse yourself in an atmosp…
$158,985
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Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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