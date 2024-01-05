Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Ierissos, Greece

3 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Roda village 800 meters from the beach. The house…
€350,000
9 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
9 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 263 m²
The maisonette is located in Tripiti bech area only 100 meters to the beach, 2.5 km from Nea…
€760,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€195,000
Close
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€185,000
Close
2 room house in Ierissos, Greece
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
This maisonette is located in the suburbs of Ierissos, in Gavriadia area in a large complex …
€170,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 74 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
€150,000
Close
2 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
2 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
The marionette is located in Nea Roda village only 150 meters from the sandy beach. The mari…
€125,000
8 room house in Nautilus, Greece
8 room house
Nautilus, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 350 m²
Property Code: HPS3101 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Ierissos for €750.000. This 3…
€750,000
5 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
5 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Property Code: HPS590 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €1.150.000 . This…
€1,15M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€500,000
Close
2 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
2 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Luxury fully furnished maisonettes are located on the seaside of the Athos peninsula  in a c…
€500,000
2 room house in Ierissos, Greece
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This detached house is located in the center of Ierissos village only 200 meters from the be…
€200,000
3 room house in Ierissos, Greece
3 room house
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
This maisonetta is located in the suburbs of Ierissos, in Gavriadia area in a large complex …
€129,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€150,000
Close
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€230,000
Close
Cottage 13 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 13 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 13
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of one …
€450,000
Close
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 474 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of …
€790,000
Close
1 room Cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Ierissos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The owners…
€380,000
Close
Villa 9 rooms in Ierissos, Greece
Villa 9 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€1,80M
Close
1 room Cottage with mountain view in Nea Roda, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedr…
€240,000
Close
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The ground…
€200,000
Close
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€700,000
Close
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
€110,000
Close
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€210,000
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€400,000
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€160,000
Close
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view in Nea Roda, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of , on…
€130,000
Close
Villa 13 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Nautilus, Greece
Villa 13 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€780,000
Close
Cottage 11 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 6
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 520 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€250,000
Close
Villa 8 rooms with sea view in Nea Roda, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€2,00M
Close
