Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Pavlos Melas Municipality
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece

cottages
6
townhouses
7
House To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse with mountain view in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse with mountain view
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 113 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€265,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The owner…
€265,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 rooms in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 1 level. The owners…
€255,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 rooms in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has one level
€145,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom house in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS3045 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for €390.000 . This 200 sq. m. f…
€390,000
Leave a request
9 bedroom house in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
9 bedroom house
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Property Code: HPS322 - House FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Nikopoli for €380.000 . This 375 sq. m…
€380,000
Leave a request
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floo…
€155,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with city view in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with city view
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 5 levels. The semi-…
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
€320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 360 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€90,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor …
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€300,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with city view in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
Α detached house, of 350 sqm, located at the area of Nikopoli, is for sale. The house consis…
€200,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
€320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir