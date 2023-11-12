Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

3 room house with parking, with landscape design in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room house with parking, with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 138 m²
Floor 5
Kato Toumpa SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 138 m2, 5th …
€420,000
Cottage 6 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace. The owners w…
€700,000
3 room house in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Property Code: HPS3298 - House FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Kato Toumpa for €420.000 . This 138 …
€420,000
3 room townhouse with elevator in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room townhouse with elevator
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4
Property Code: 3-847 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Charilaou for €260.000 . This 172…
€260,000
4 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Detached home for sale in Amisiana, Eleftheroupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 70.000€ (Listing…
€70,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The fourt…
€1,55M
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 be…
€800,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€650,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of living…
€200,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€550,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one s…
€320,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor …
€480,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 255 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€450,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms with bathroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms with bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 460 m²
This luxurious secluded villa with panoramic views and a spacious private plot is located …
€750,000

