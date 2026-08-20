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Houses for sale in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

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Thessaloniki
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8 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Duplex 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 5
This one-bedroom duplex provides 72 m2 of internal space, fully furnished following a comple…
$291 855
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the city opens up from th…
$301 081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 149 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 149 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$826 496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Cottage in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 70 m²
For sale dilapidated housing, 1-storey cottage with an area of 70 square meters in Thessalon…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$184 502
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$619 872
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 room house in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Drama, 5th km of Drama Kavala: For sale Detached house 230sq.m. 3 levels built on a plot of …
$440 237
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Villa 7 rooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 460 m²
This luxurious secluded villa with panoramic views and a spacious private plot is located in…
$813 563
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Property types in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit

cottages

Properties features in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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