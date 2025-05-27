Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thessaloniki
11
Kassandra Municipality
1300
Kassandra Municipal Unit
695
Pallini Municipal Unit
614
46 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Skala Sotiros, Greece
2 bedroom house
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11591 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 190.000 . This 72 …
$198,839
1 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11466 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Koinira for € 230.000 . This 40 sq. m. furn…
$240,699
House in Kallirachi, Greece
House
Kallirachi, Greece
Property Code: 11541 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for € 335.000 . This 135 sq. m. …
$350,584
5 bedroom house in Skala Sotiros, Greece
5 bedroom house
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11453 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 300.000 . This 262 sq. …
$313,956
3 bedroom house in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11676 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 380.000 . This 125 …
$430,962
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11672 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 180.000 . This 74 sq. m. …
$203,346
5 bedroom house in Skala Sotiros, Greece
5 bedroom house
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11651 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 310.000 . This 164 sq. …
$324,421
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 110 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – Chanioti (500 meters from the sea) A luxurious residence with bre…
$700,525
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Area 750 m²
Built in 1981, An entertainer masterpiece, timeless design on the sea in Kassandria Halkidik…
$4,43M
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 3
Situated in a magnificent setting the estate villa in Posidi built-in 2007  offers 1,800 sq …
$10,98M
1 bedroom house in Maries, Greece
1 bedroom house
Maries, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11093 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Maries for € 45.000 . This 88 sq. m. furnis…
$47,093
2 bedroom house in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11399 - House FOR SALE in Eleftheroupoli Chrisokastro for € 280.000 . This 1…
$293,025
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Stunning new home in Halkidiki with this stunning stone-built complex of gated homes. This s…
$449,555
House in Thassos Municipality, Greece
House
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Property Code: 11398 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for € 120.000 . This 96 …
$125,582
3 bedroom house in Kallirachi, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kallirachi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11633 - House FOR SALE in for € 520.000 . This 120 sq. m. furnished House …
$544,190
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11426 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Ammoudia for € 300.000 . This 1…
$341,094
2 bedroom house in Maries, Greece
2 bedroom house
Maries, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11581 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Maries for € 75.000 . This 130 sq. m. furni…
$84,635
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
🌟 Luxury cottage on the first line of the sea, 2 floors with an area of 140 square meters on…
$463,994
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11653 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Astrida for € 280.000 . This 70 sq. m. furn…
$293,025
2 bedroom house in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
2 bedroom house
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11638 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 235.000 . This 85 s…
$255,045
1 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11515 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for € 75.000 . This 60 sq. m.…
$78,489
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11424 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 267.500 . This 107 s…
$304,142
5 bedroom house in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
5 bedroom house
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11524 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 800.000 . This 165 …
$885,696
3 bedroom house in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – Chanioti (800 meters from the sea) Double floor apartment for sal…
$556,899
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11428 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 250.000 . This 101 s…
$284,267
2 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
It is a stone house of two levels in Aliki on Thassos island with a total area of ​​72 sq.m…
$412,205
3 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11547 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 290.000 . This 95 sq…
$325,501
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 886 m²
Number of floors 3
Location – Pefkohori (next to the sea) Exceptional villa on a prime seaside plot in the pic…
$2,01M
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
House in Potamia, Greece
House
Potamia, Greece
Property Code: 11618 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for € 100.000 . This 130 sq. m. Ho…
$104,652
3 bedroom house in Thassos, Greece
3 bedroom house
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11408 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 300.000 . This 157 sq. m…
$341,120
