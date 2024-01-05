Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Nea Moudania, Greece

villas
4
cottages
26
townhouses
3
47 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
2 room house in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Our own project! Without commission for the agency! The building is located in Dionisiou Par…
€215,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Property Code: HPS4487 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for €1.250.000 . This 260 sq. m.…
€1,25M
2 room house in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
The maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Paralia Dionisiou village in Portaria area 500…
€125,000
3 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
The maisonette is located in Nea Moudania town in its elite area Eleonas 800 meters from the…
€358,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
€320,000
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€540,000
2 room house in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
This complex is located in Dionisiou Paralia village only 220 meters from the nice sandy bea…
€250,000
2 room house in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The complex of 3 houses is located in the suburbs of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisi…
€320,000
3 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
This maisonette is located in Nea Moudania town 2400 meters from the nice sandy beach marked…
€210,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
€850,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Our own project! Without commission for the agency! The complex of maisonettes is located in…
€175,000
2 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Our own project! Without comission for the agency! The building is located in Nea Moudania t…
€210,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one sto…
€500,000
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
€270,000
3 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
The detached house is located in Nea Moudania town in its elite area Eleonas 400 meters from…
€720,000
3 room house in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
The maisonetta is located in Paralia Dionisiou Beach 180 meters to the beach. The maisonetta…
€160,000
Villa 7 bedrooms in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Property Code: HPS1236 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for €550.000 . This 400 sq. m. …
€550,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€170,000
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room cottage
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
€290,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
€200,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 livin…
€800,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
5 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
The house is located in Mouries which is an extension of Paralia Dionisiou village 350 meter…
€450,000
4 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
4 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
This house is situated in the outskirts of  Nea Moudania town and is only 5 minutes drive to…
€400,000
4 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
4 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 2 km from the center and 3 km from …
€235,000
4 room house in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
4 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is located in a quite area in the suburbs of Dionisiou Paralia village and  Nea Mo…
€450,000
1 room Cottage in Moudania olive groves, Greece
1 room Cottage
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furni…
€370,000
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Portaria, Greece
3 room cottage
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The basement consists of one storero…
€350,000
Leave a request
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view in Portaria, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€185,000
Leave a request
1 room Cottage with sea view, with swimming pool in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with swimming pool
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of . The …
€1,50M
Leave a request
