Houses for sale in Trilofos, Greece

villas
22
cottages
42
townhouses
32
110 properties total found
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€140,000
€140,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€230,000
€230,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 282 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale maisonette of 282 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€355,000
€355,000
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,05M
€1,05M
5 room house in Kardia, Greece
5 room house
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 375 m²
Property Code: HPS4007 - House FOR SALE in Mikra Trilofo for €420.000 . This 375 sq. m. Hou…
€420,000
€420,000
6 room house in Kardia, Greece
6 room house
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 416 m²
Property Code: HPS4017 - House FOR SALE in Mikra Trilofo for €400.000 . This 416 sq. m. Hou…
€400,000
€400,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 254 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Price on request
per month
Villa 7 rooms with mountain view in Kardia, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with mountain view
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 343 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€560,000
€560,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€315,000
€315,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€220,000
€220,000
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kardia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
€430,000
3 room townhouse in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€134,000
€134,000
3 room house in Kardia, Greece
3 room house
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Property Code: HPS3879 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Macedonia Airport Area for €400.000 . This…
€400,000
€400,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Area : Mesimeri
€270,000
€270,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€450,000
€450,000
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
Property Code: HPS3730 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Kardia for €550.000 . This 505 sq. m. furni…
€550,000
€550,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Property Code: HPS3731 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Trilofo for €800.000 . This 380 sq. m. furn…
€800,000
€800,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 143 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€215,000
€215,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Trilofos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor con…
€350,000
€350,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
€250,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
€450,000
€450,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€280,000
€280,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€650,000
€650,000
6 room house in Kardia, Greece
6 room house
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
Property Code: HPS3229 - House FOR SALE in Mikra Trilofo for €500.000. This 310 sq. m. House…
€500,000
€500,000
4 room house in Kardia, Greece
4 room house
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS3230 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Neo Risio for €400.000. This 200 sq. m. Ho…
€400,000
€400,000
4 room house in Kardia, Greece
4 room house
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Property Code: HPS3227 - House FOR SALE in Mikra Kato Scholari for €275.000 . This 185 sq. m…
€275,000
€275,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€290,000
€290,000
4 room house in Kardia, Greece
4 room house
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS3155 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Neo Risio for €350.000 . This 300 sq. m. …
€350,000
€350,000
3 room house in Kardia, Greece
3 room house
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 540 m²
Property Code: HPS3074 - House FOR SALE in Mikra Trilofo for €690.000 . This 540 sq. m. Hou…
€690,000
€690,000
2 room house in Kardia, Greece
2 room house
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 202 m²
Property Code: HPS3059 - House FOR SALE in Mikra Kardia for €290.000 . This 202 sq. m. House…
€290,000
€290,000
