Houses for sale in Nea Michaniona, Greece

19 properties total found
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nea Kerasia, Greece
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 670 m²
Floor -1
Real Estate Code: HPS3992 - Villa FOR SALE in Michanion, Nope Michanion, for 1,500,000 euros…
€1,50M
3 room townhouse with city view in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 168 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€170,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€185,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 184 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€88,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€240,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale house, located in Nea Michaniona Thessaloniki, 365 sq.m. on a plot of 330 s…
€650,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 63 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view o…
€180,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€330,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€190,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Nea Kerasia, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€77,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 246 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€400,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 51 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€70,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one s…
€225,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€550,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€280,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Kerasia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 175 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€250,000
6 room house in Nea Kerasia, Greece
6 room house
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 210 m²
For sale a 3-storey furnished house of 210 m² in Michaniona
€260,000
8 room house in Nea Michaniona, Greece
8 room house
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 395 m²
For sale a 3-storey house 395 m² in Nea Michaniona
€600,000
Townhouse 6 rooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 170 m²
For sale a 3-storey maisonettes of 170 m² in Nea Michaniona
€165,000
