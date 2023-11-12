Show property on map Show properties list
2 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Detached house is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in Vergia beach area 350…
€110,000
3 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
This maisonetta is located in a complex in front of the beach 3 km from Kallikratia village.…
€420,000
2 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village only 250 meters from the beac…
€180,000
4 room house in Agios Pavlos, Greece
4 room house
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Iraklia village only 100 meters from the beach. T…
€610,000
2 room house in Settlement "Vines", Greece
2 room house
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Property Code: HPS4023 - House FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €225.000 . This…
€225,000
2 room house in Settlement "Vines", Greece
2 room house
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Property Code: HPS4024 - House FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €240.000 . This…
€240,000
2 room house in Settlement "Vines", Greece
2 room house
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Property Code: HPS4019 - House FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €275.000 . This…
€275,000
3 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in Mikonia…
€135,000
2 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 2
This maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Kallikratia village 200 meters to the sea and…
€120,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in "Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€300,000
Chalet 10 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Settlement "Vines", Greece
Chalet 10 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Rooms 10
Area 370 m²
Floor -1
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Residential Building 10 Bedrooms, 7 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 370 m2, …
€950,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
€490,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
€170,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Settlement "Vines", Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, l…
€90,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground f…
€125,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 25 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of living room, on…
€110,000
6 room house with Bedrooms in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
6 room house with Bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 349 m²
The villa is located in surroundings of Kallikratia only 200 meters to the beach and has a f…
€700,000
4 room house with Bedrooms in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4 room house with Bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
This maisonetta is located in a complex in front of the beach 3 km from Kallikratia village.…
€450,000
4 room house with Bedrooms in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4 room house with Bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
The house is located in surroundings of Kallikratia only 200 meters to the beach and has a s…
€390,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The house is located 200 meters from the beach and 2 km from Nea Kallikratia village where t…
€230,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Gonia village (1.5 km), 8 km from popular Nea Kal…
€190,000
4 room house with Bedrooms in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4 room house with Bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
This villa is located in  the area of Sozopoli  in near of Kallikrateia‎ village 1 km from t…
€600,000
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The owners wil…
€630,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in "Bomboteika" Settlement", Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
"Bomboteika" Settlement", Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€160,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedr…
€850,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in "Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedr…
€600,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 324 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 livin…
€350,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedroo…
€240,000
5 room house in Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
5 room house
Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
For sale a furnished detached house of 150 m² in Kallikrateia
€360,000
4 room house with Bedrooms in Agios Pavlos, Greece
4 room house with Bedrooms
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale a 2-storey house of 160 m² in Agios Pavlos. Ground floor: under constraction Firs…
€250,000
