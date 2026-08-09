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Houses for sale in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece

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villas
14
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5
townhouses
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36 properties total found
Townhouse in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Area 90 m²
Townhouse with an area of 90 square meters in Halkidiki under construction is for sale. The …
$311,019
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
For sale maisonette of 55 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor…
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Nestled in the stunning region of Halkidiki, this detached house in a complex offers luxury …
$239,211
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
TekceTekce
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom house in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom house
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
The new building with apartments is located 300 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$206,194
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Floor -1/-1
Welcome to this stunning waterfront property located in the beautiful area of Halkidiki, Gre…
$1,71M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
The modern complex is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village, in Mikoniatika beac…
$306,313
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3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 …
$514,154
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
The maisonette is located 150 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikratia. There is an el…
$287,981
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Villa 2 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Introducing a stunning Maisonette in Halkidiki, Greece, currently Under Construction, offeri…
$296,166
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Located in the beautiful area of Halkidiki, this spacious maisonette offers stunning open vi…
$478,422
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 6 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Floor -2/-2
Unique detached house at a very beautiful spot in Nea Propontida , in the small paradise of …
$706,242
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/-1
Introducing a stunning detached house for sale in Halkidiki, Greece. This property offers an…
$410,076
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Cottage in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Area 65 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 65 square meters in Halkidiki. The cottage consist…
$219,096
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The house is located in the popular Nea Kallikratia village only 200 meters from the beach. …
$247,664
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3 bedroom house in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
The new building with apartments and maisonettes is located 200 meters from the sandy beach …
$288,975
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Introducing a stunning Maisonette in Halkidiki, Greece, under construction with amazing open…
$210,734
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
The new building with apartments is located 300 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$368,616
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2 bedroom house in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
The new building with apartments is located 500 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$294,754
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3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 …
$514,154
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor -2/-2
Unique detached house at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida , in the heart of Halkidiki. Th…
$512,595
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Area 205 m²
Villa is located 5 km from Nea Iraklia village and 490 meters from the nearest beach. The …
$802,882
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
4 bedroom house
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
House with a garden is located in the surroundings of Nea Kallikratia village 1700 meters fr…
$369,888
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3 bedroom house in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
The maisonette is located in the surroundings of Nea Kallikratia village 1100 meters from th…
$282,221
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2 bedroom house in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
The house is located in the surroundings of the popular Nea Kallikratia village, in Ammos be…
$219,621
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Villa 6 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Experience the ultimate seaside living in this detached house in good condition, just a shor…
$398,685
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Introducing this newly built detached house in a stunning location in Halkidiki, Greece. Enj…
$341,730
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
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