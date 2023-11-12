UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Nea Kallikratia
Houses
Houses for sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
cottages
9
House
Clear all
30 properties total found
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2
1
48 m²
Detached house is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in Vergia beach area 350…
€110,000
Recommend
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3
2
135 m²
This maisonetta is located in a complex in front of the beach 3 km from Kallikratia village.…
€420,000
Recommend
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2
2
110 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village only 250 meters from the beac…
€180,000
Recommend
4 room house
Agios Pavlos, Greece
4
3
254 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Iraklia village only 100 meters from the beach. T…
€610,000
Recommend
2 room house
Settlement "Vines", Greece
2
2
67 m²
Property Code: HPS4023 - House FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €225.000 . This…
€225,000
Recommend
2 room house
Settlement "Vines", Greece
2
2
74 m²
Property Code: HPS4024 - House FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €240.000 . This…
€240,000
Recommend
2 room house
Settlement "Vines", Greece
2
2
74 m²
Property Code: HPS4019 - House FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €275.000 . This…
€275,000
Recommend
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3
2
80 m²
1
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in Mikonia…
€135,000
Recommend
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2
1
58 m²
2
This maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Kallikratia village 200 meters to the sea and…
€120,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
6
2
360 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€300,000
Recommend
Chalet 10 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Settlement "Vines", Greece
10
370 m²
-1
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Residential Building 10 Bedrooms, 7 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 370 m2, …
€950,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
4
1
90 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
€490,000
Recommend
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Pavlos, Greece
9
3
320 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
€170,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Settlement "Vines", Greece
2
120 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, l…
€90,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
4
2
80 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground f…
€125,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
1
25 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 25 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of living room, on…
€110,000
Recommend
6 room house with Bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
6
4
349 m²
The villa is located in surroundings of Kallikratia only 200 meters to the beach and has a f…
€700,000
Recommend
4 room house with Bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4
3
150 m²
This maisonetta is located in a complex in front of the beach 3 km from Kallikratia village.…
€450,000
Recommend
4 room house with Bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4
2
191 m²
The house is located in surroundings of Kallikratia only 200 meters to the beach and has a s…
€390,000
Recommend
3 room house with Bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3
1
60 m²
The house is located 200 meters from the beach and 2 km from Nea Kallikratia village where t…
€230,000
Recommend
3 room house with Bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3
1
200 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Gonia village (1.5 km), 8 km from popular Nea Kal…
€190,000
Recommend
4 room house with Bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4
3
300 m²
This villa is located in the area of Sozopoli in near of Kallikrateia village 1 km from t…
€600,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Agios Pavlos, Greece
6
285 m²
2
For sale 0-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The owners wil…
€630,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
"Bomboteika" Settlement", Greece
3
1
70 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€160,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Pavlos, Greece
6
3
420 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedr…
€850,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
10
4
250 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedr…
€600,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agios Pavlos, Greece
7
3
324 m²
2
For sale 3-storey villa of 324 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 livin…
€350,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with furnishings
Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
4
1
85 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedroo…
€240,000
Recommend
5 room house
Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
5
150 m²
For sale a furnished detached house of 150 m² in Kallikrateia
€360,000
Recommend
4 room house with Bedrooms
Agios Pavlos, Greece
4
160 m²
For sale a 2-storey house of 160 m² in Agios Pavlos. Ground floor: under constraction Firs…
€250,000
Recommend
