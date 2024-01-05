UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Neos Marmaras
Houses
Houses for sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece
27 properties total found
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3
1
78 m²
The maisonette is located in a quiet location 5 km outside of Neos Marmaras in a famous beac…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3
2
110 m²
The complex is located in Neos Marmaras village 500 meters from the great beach Paradisos. T…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with city view
Neos Marmaras, Greece
5
2
140 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3
1
105 m²
Property Code: HPS3741 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Paradeisos for €430.000 . This 105 sq. m…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3
1
90 m²
Property Code: HPS3742 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Paradeisos for €370.000 . This 90 sq. m.…
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3
1
85 m²
Property Code: HPS3743 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Paradeisos for €365.000 . This 85 sq. m.…
€365,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3
2
100 m²
Property Code: HPS3644 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Paradeisos for €420.000 . This 100 sq. m…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3
2
90 m²
These fully furnished maisonette is located in the surroundings od Neos Marmaras town and is…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
8
5
255 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of 5…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
5
3
300 m²
Property Code: HPS3089 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Tripotamos for €900.000 . This 300 sq. m…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
4
4
400 m²
1/1
The house is located 13 km from Neos Marmaras and 14 km from Toroni in the heart of Sithonia…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
6
3
400 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3
2
145 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 19 rooms with sea view, with mountain view
Neos Marmaras, Greece
19
6
450 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€4,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
4
2
40 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 40 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 13 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
13
6
490 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 490 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
6
2
152 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
5
2
157 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 157 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
8
4
400 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
5
4
300 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€519,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view
Neos Marmaras, Greece
7
5
300 m²
1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The gro…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
5
3
140 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The first floor consists o…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view
Neos Marmaras, Greece
4
4
200 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
4
3
160 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room Cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
250 m²
1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The own…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3
145 m²
For sale a 2-storey villa of 145 m² in Neos Marmaras
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
15
671 m²
For sale an unfinished complex of 750 m² in Neos Marmaras
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
