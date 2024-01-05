Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece

27 properties total found
3 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
The maisonette is located in a quiet location 5 km outside of Neos Marmaras in a famous beac…
€350,000
3 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
The complex is located in Neos Marmaras village 500 meters from the great beach Paradisos. T…
€230,000
3 room townhouse with city view in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€270,000
3 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Property Code: HPS3741 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Paradeisos for €430.000 . This 105 sq. m…
€430,000
3 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Property Code: HPS3742 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Paradeisos for €370.000 . This 90 sq. m.…
€370,000
3 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Property Code: HPS3743 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Paradeisos for €365.000 . This 85 sq. m.…
€365,000
3 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS3644 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Paradeisos for €420.000 . This 100 sq. m…
€420,000
3 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
These fully furnished maisonette is located in the surroundings od Neos Marmaras town and is…
€250,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of 5…
€550,000
5 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
5 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS3089 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Tripotamos for €900.000 . This 300 sq. m…
€900,000
4 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
4 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
The house is located 13 km from Neos Marmaras and 14 km from Toroni in the heart of Sithonia…
€850,000
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€1,20M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€1,50M
Villa 19 rooms with sea view, with mountain view in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 19 rooms with sea view, with mountain view
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 19
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€4,00M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 40 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€195,000
Villa 13 rooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 13 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 490 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€1,000,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€260,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 157 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€260,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€400,000
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€519,000
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The gro…
€650,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The first floor consists o…
€390,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€350,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€450,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The own…
€320,000
3 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale a 2-storey villa of 145 m² in Neos Marmaras
€1,60M
9 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
9 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 671 m²
For sale an unfinished complex of 750 m² in Neos Marmaras
€1,10M
