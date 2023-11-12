Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Plagiari
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Plagiari, Greece

villas
9
cottages
12
townhouses
13
House To archive
Clear all
35 properties total found
4 room house with parking, with landscape design in Plagiari, Greece
4 room house with parking, with landscape design
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 440 m²
Floor -1
Center SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 440 m2, 3 Levels,…
€355,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€850,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,05M
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer 4 cottages for sale, each house of 173 sq.m. Three-storey house divided into the ba…
€310,000
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
Offered for sale cottage area of ​​159 sq ft in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Corner house ha…
€145,000
1 room Cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
1 room Cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a three-storey house of 270 sq ft in the suburbs of Thessaloniki with a sea…
€310,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€120,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€185,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 168 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two villas on a plot of 11.570 sq m. The distance between the two villas is 25 m. E…
€4,00M
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 126 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€135,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€440,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€650,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 749 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 749 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€600,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1050 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor c…
€1,95M
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€420,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€650,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€290,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,40M
Cottage 9 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€650,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€1,000,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 345 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 5 levels. The semi-…
€310,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€2,50M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,20M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€220,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€220,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 170 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€150,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€170,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€170,000
