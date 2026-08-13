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Houses for sale in Plagiari, Greece

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1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Plagiari, Greece
6 bedroom house
Plagiari, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
Property Code: HPS5207 - House FOR SALE in Mikra Trilofo for € 800.000 . This 470 sq. m. H…
$920,682
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